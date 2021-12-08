Coworkers in Madison County win $1 million Powerball prize

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A group of 16 coworkers from Madison County won the $1 million Powerball Prize.

After four years of playing together, they successfully matched all five white-ball numbers in the Nov. 8 drawing on a ticket purchased at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Drive, in Fredericktown, according to a press release.

“Some of us have worked together for 20 years,” one of the winners said. “And we play Powerball together every week.”

Each member will receive $62,500 before taxes. The winning numbers were 21, 46, 47, 57, and 62 with the Powerball number of 8.

“In FY21, players in Madison County won more than $2.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $228,000 in commissions and bonuses and more than $1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county,” the press release states.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.