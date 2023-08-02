ALTON, Ill. – The Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton has closed to all commercial and recreational traffic after engineers learned of a concerning crack in one of the lock chamber’s lift gates.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the site’s 1200-foot main chamber closed Tuesday and will likely remain closed to traffic through the weekend.

The closure follows a routine inspection after an allision. Repairs are already underway and could be completed by Saturday.

Meanwhile, the the 600-foot auxiliary chamber at Melvin Price Locks and Dam remains open and accessible for lockages as needed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers adds, for the safety and smooth navigation of all vessels, all interested parties should be attentive and comply with any special instructions issued by the lockmaster.

Flash flooding is also a concern in the area with heavy rainfall in the forecast through Thursday.