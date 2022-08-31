O’FALLON Ill. – Illinois state police are at the scene of a reported crash at a local sporting goods store.

According to reports, a car crashed inside the Academy Sports & Outdoors store on highway 50 in O’Fallon Illinois early Wednesday morning. Police believe the car was potentially stolen. Officers arrived at the scene with a police canine and guns drawn.

Injuries have not been reported and no information on if the car was driven intentionally into the building has been released. This is an open investigation.

Reports say the Academy Sports in St. Peters off of I-70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive has been crashed into as well.

St. Louis Police Department officers report that a Hyundai ran into the front door around 5:30 a.m. Officers are still confirming if the car was stolen. The suspect driving the car ran directly to the store’s gun case where they failed to shoot through the case’s glass. The suspect then fled the scene in a red Volkswagen Jetta.

License plates on the car have not been discovered.

FOX will update this story with more information as it becomes available.