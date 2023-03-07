Update: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A major crash near Collinsville has shut down all I-55/70 southbound lanes. Illinois State Police are working the scene and tell us the crash involves two cars and a semi truck.

Troopers say a car ran into the median running into the northbound lanes, hit another car and the semi truck. ISP says the driver that ran off the road was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two drivers did not need medical attention and will be okay.

Both southbound lanes are currently closed due to recovery efforts. All southbound lanes are being diverted onto IL-159 to temporarily alleviate traffic congestion.

