MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack Truck Tractor semi-trailer.

The 24-year-old from St. Louis died at the scene. The driver of the Mack Truck was uninjured.

