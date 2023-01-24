WATERLOO, Ill. – In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community.

“Yes, sir, it looks like we’re going to get a late rain transitioning over to snow,” said Jason Poole, director of public works for the City of Belleville. “I’ve got six guys coming on at 10 p.m. They’re going to work a nine-hour shift tonight, and they’re going to work a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift tomorrow.”

Poole said the City of Belleville has six street department trucks and two parks department trucks working this evening and overnight. They are adding rock salt to a lot of roads.

“Belleville has 560 lane miles of roads,” Poole said. “We just ask people to be cautious of our drivers on the roadways. They’re trying to make our roads safer for our public to drive on.”

Meanwhile, trucks were filling up in Waterloo in preparation for Tuesday night’s snowfall.

“We’ve got five routes in the city and a truck in each route,” said Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith. “Five routes, and we’ll go through about 100 tons of salt per route.”

City officials from Belleville and Waterloo asked drivers to give snowplows plenty of room.