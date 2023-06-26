GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a home explosion in Granite City.

The home exploded around 2:45 a.m. That home was destroyed in pieces and a neighboring home was damaged as well. We’re told the homeowner goes to work around midnight, and their car is not here. The occupants of the second home were unharmed.

Asst. Chief Rich Moore with the Granite City Fire Department said crews will be out there for some time to investigate. Their initial thoughts are this is a gas explosion.

There was a small fire initially, which crews took care of quickly. The first home collapsed on itself, and it blew a lot of glass and debris out into the road on Dale Avenue.

Here’s what Asst. Fire Chief Rich Moore told FOX 2 about the explosion.

“The hazards have been mitigated, Moore shared. “The gas has been shut off. The electric of that residences is shut off. The street will be barricaded for a couple of hours until investigators get done. It’ll be kind of busy around here.”

The gas company and state fire marshal’s office will do an investigation. The ATF, police, and firefighters are out there as well surveying the damage.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.