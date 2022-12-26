COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Crews on both sides of the river are out making sure the roads are clear as you head home from your holiday destinations.

FOX 2’s Laura Simon updated progress on several ramps and interstates in Illinois and St. Louis County, as some are currently being plowed due to the final round of snow that is covering the roads.

Simon also spoke with IDOT’s District 8 Engineer of Operations, Joe Monroe, about what crews are doing to make sure drivers head home safely from the holidays.

“Just be prepared for changing pavement conditions,” Monroe explained. “Even though it looks really calm right now, we do have another batch coming through – but with the temperatures, it would not be out of the question for us to see some freezing drizzle mixing with it. Again, the chemicals will work – but the trucks have to make the rounds.”