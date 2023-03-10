BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Crews are at the scene of a business fire in Belleville, Illinois Friday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of the fire at the Arcade Center, located on West Main Street. Firefighters from three different departments responded to the two-alarm fire.

Belleville Fire Department Captain Jeff Fabrizio shared that crews are having manpower issues, either with trucks, wind, or an insufficient amount of water. However, progress is being made as the flames start to dwindle after two hours.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed, and no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.