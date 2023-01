EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Firefighters in East St. Louis were battling a blaze Monday morning.

They went out to South 8th Street near I-55 at around 3:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of heavy flames and smoke coming from a building.

Firefighters said it’s an old warehouse or storage building. No word on if anything or anyone was inside. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.