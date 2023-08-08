WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Fire crews were at the scene of a home that went ablaze early Tuesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located on the 300 block of 10th Street, where the occupants woke up to no power and smoke filling their home. Fire officials shared that an electrical line from the home fell onto a fence, which energized the fencing of that home and neighboring homes.

So far, no further information has been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.