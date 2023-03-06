COLUMBIA, Ill. – A family lost their home after a fire overnight.

The fire is out now, but a few crews are still at the scene. The Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger told FOX 2 the couple who lives in this home are Lori and George Skip Weber. They own car dealerships across the area.

The two have three kids who are adults and do not live here, but this was their childhood home. Two of the family dogs did not make it out. Roediger shared that the couple called 911 around 2:15 a.m. as they were leaving the house, located on Charlotte Avenue in the Stonegate Estates neighborhood.

When crews got there, two dogs were still inside. Roediger explained that one of the dogs died, the other dog was still missing.

The couple did have a number of propane tanks in the back that feed different heaters. There was also some ammo in a safe in the basement that started going off.

FOX 2’s Nissan Roger Runner reporter Nic Lopez captured footage of sparks flying.

Lori and George Skip Weber went to a neighbor’s house. They have a swimming pool in the backyard and crews were able to pump water out of it to keep water flowing as firefighters were dealing with a dead end water line.

Crews from their fire department as well as Prairie Du Pont, Mehlville, Dupo, and Waterloo are also helping out. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.