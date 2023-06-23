EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Crews are responding to early-morning smoke Friday at the historic Union Trust Bank Company Building in East St. Louis.

The building opened in 1926 and is located in the 200 block of Collinsville Avenue. FOX 2 learned of reports of smoke coming from the building just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The building sits nearby the Spivey Building, which is considered one of the tallest on the Illinois side of the riverfront. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Place in 2014.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, flew over the building Friday morning to assess the situation. No injuries have been reported as of 6 a.m. It’s unclear what might have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.