SAUGET, Ill. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car crash in Sauget, Illinois.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured footage of the crash located on Sauget Industrial Drive and Mousette Lane where both cars were run off the road. A driver was ejected from one of the cars as it overturned.

Ambulances are at the scene and one lane is still available for drivers. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.