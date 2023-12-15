MADISON, Ill. – Emergency crews are responding to building fires in Madison, Illinois.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene located on the 1500 block of Market Street, where firefighters are still dousing the two buildings with water. One of the buildings was a former mechanic shop.

Smoke can still be seen shooting from the buildings. So far, the cause of the fire has not been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.