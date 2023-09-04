CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Cahokia Heights early Monday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the scene, located on Delores Drive, where half of a single-family home was seen in flames. The occupants of the home weren’t there at the start of the fire but responded right after the firefighters.

The occupants of the home also had a dog on scene that did not survive. There are no further injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.