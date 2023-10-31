FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A tractor trailer parked right outside ‘Savers’ thrift store on Lincoln Trail caught fire just about an hour ago.

Our Bommarito automotive SkyFOX helicopter was above the scene as fire crews from several different departments worked to put out the flames. The fire started in a tractor trailer parked behind the building. Crews were working to prevent the flames from spreading to the store.

At last check, it seemed they were getting the fire under control. We have a crew on the way to the scene to check on their progress.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.