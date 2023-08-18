TROY, Ill. – A tractor trailer full of alcohol caught fire early Friday morning on Interstate 270 near Troy, Illinois.

Crews got the call about the fire around 1:00 a.m. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was at the scene, located on I-270 westbound in the Try and Glen Carbon area, where crews can be seen sweeping up broken glass and other contents from the fire.

The fire has since been put out. The driver of the crash suffered no injuries.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.