WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Wednesday.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area located on the 5700 block of Westmoreland Place, where a home was reignited from a previous fire. That start of the initial fire in unknown, and debris can be seen from both incidents.

The cause of the second fire is still unknown and so far, no injuries have been reported. Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.