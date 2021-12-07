Crime spree targets gaming machines at several Illinois businesses

POCAHONTAS, Ill. — The owner of Lenjo’s bar in Pocahontas, Illinois, walked into a mess when he visited his business Monday morning. Someone broke into the business overnight and took a sledgehammer type of tool to video gaming machines.

Authorities said the suspect was likely looking for money.

“He’s a grinch,” said longtime owner Joe Rakers. “Hopefully we’ll find them.”

Rakers shared the surveillance images on the bar’s Facebook page.

His business was not the only one targeted in recent weeks. Frank’s Corner Kitchen in Beckemeyer recently shared a video from a similar crime on Oct. 30.

Authorities say another business in Fayette County was also targeted. Rakers believes sharing the surveillance video will lead to an arrest. He said, “You’re going to get caught sooner or later.”

Anyone with information should contact the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 618-664-2151.

Rakers said the machines are owned by another company. His business will however take a financial hit because it does receive a portion of the revenue. Rakers is also worried he might lose some customers while he makes efforts to replace the machines.