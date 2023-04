EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Dozens of East St. Louis crime victims plan to travel to the Illinois State Capitol Thursday.

Survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, domestic violence, and other crimes will urge lawmakers to pass new laws for victim support. They’ll board buses at 8:00 a.m. for the trip to Springfield, Illinois.

They want lawmakers to expand employment protections, giving crime survivors time to grieve in the aftermath of violence.