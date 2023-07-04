GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Tuesday’s celebrations extended across the river into the Metro East, with patriotic crowds from Granite City to East St. Louis leading up to the fireworks display across the river at the Gateway Arch.

Across the Metro East, the stage is set.

“Best show on earth!” said Granite City resident Andrew Mercer.

Music, food, and a celebration of classic Americana unfolds in Granite City with the 26th annual Patriots in the Park.

“A lot of this area did not have power over the weekend. They weren’t able to barbecue, a lot of the stores were closed, so hopefully we can give them some of the things that they may not have gotten over the holiday,” said Bilan Miller, owner of The Little Busy Bee Food Trailer. “It’s kind of like we’re feeding their soul.”

“My kids have all grown up with this. They have memories every year of this. And not just mine, but every other group of people, their kids have grown up, and this has become something that’s a part of their life,” said Roy Boyer, emcee for Patriots in the Park.

Paying tribute to those who served and provided the freedom on display.

“My grandfather’s up there, my uncle’s up there, we got generals up there, we got privates up there,” Mercer said.

“You can’t find this view nowhere else, nowhere else but here,” said Belleville resident Marvin Wallace.

As the sun sets in the metro east, East St. Louis residents celebrate the community at the heart of it all.

“I’ve lived here all my life and to me this is a perfe3ct community to live,” said East St. Louis resident Mary Anthony. “So, it’s pretty cool to see other people coming from other cities to watch the fireworks as well.”

“When we left home I said we’re celebrating freedom and that’s the greatest thing to do,” said Columbia, Illinois, resident Shirley Asselmenier.

No matter how you celebrate, America’s birthday is a time of reflection, patriotism and a tribute to the country we all call home.