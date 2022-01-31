Crown Food Mart destroyed in Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Fire crews are battling a fire at Crown Food Mart- Gas Station on Kingshighway in Washington Park, Illinois. The building is destroyed but employees were able to escape the flames.

It’s unclear what started the fire but fire investigators are on the scene.

The gas station is a staple for the community. The mayor tells FOX2 this comes as the city is trying to bounce back after an October fire at its own fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the day. FOX2’s Kelley Hoskins is gathering more information. You can get her updates from the field on Twitter.