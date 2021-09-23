Customers camp out for PlayStation 5 at Fairview Heights Best Buy

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A line of people were camping outside of the Fairview Heights, Illinois Best Buy Thursday morning in order to purchase a PlayStation 5.

Some people got in line at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Emily Buss is a nursing student at SIUE, and she has been in line since 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. She wants to purchase a PS5 for her boyfriend as a Christmas present.

Folks waiting outside the Best Buy on Fairview Heights this morning for what well watch the video….. pic.twitter.com/A7yP25bK5n — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 23, 2021

“It’s been very cold, but I made new friends so it’s been pretty fun and not boring,” she said.

There was another person in line from Centralia, Illinois who traveled an hour and is waiting in the line for the gaming system that costs about $400.

The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell spoke to those in line.

This is the same gaming system that people were going crazy for around the 2020 holiday season. Many who wanted them weren’t able to purchase one due to websites saying the product was sold out. Some of this was a byproduct of “Grinch bots.”

“It’s a computer program basically designed to buy up all the product so that it’s not available, and whoever has it, can sell it for much greater profit,” explained Doug Kouns, a former FBI Agent who now owns the private investigation firm Veracity IIR. “What I’m most familiar with in this concept is ticket sales. Back before CAPTCHAs, people could set up programs that could go onto Ticketmaster, Live Nation, whatever it is, and buy up all the tickets, and they scalp them for multiples of what they are actually worth.”