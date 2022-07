ALTON, Ill. – Dozens of cyclists began an emotional ride through Illinois Thursday.

They’re supporting families of officers killed in the line of duty. The 18th annual Cycle Across Illinois left from Alton. Riders are law enforcement officers along with supporters of officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The 340-mile ride benefits the Illinois chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). The ride ends Sunday near Chicago.