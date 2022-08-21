EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Dare Car-Truck-Motorcycle show returns for its 30th year as a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Department’s D.A.R.E program.

The event runs from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Edwardsville High School and will showcase hundreds of vehicles in more than 45 classes.

In addition to the vehicles, there will be food, vendors, and entertainment. The event is free for spectators, but there is a fee for those who want to display a vehicle.

For more information about the event, click here.