Xenia, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Republican Darren Bailey announced that he will be running for Congress at the Bailey family farm on Tuesday.

“I humbly ask for your support, I ask for your vote, as together we journey to reclaim our voice, our values and the freedoms that we enjoy here in Southern Illinois,” Bailey said.

According to a press release, Bailey will be running for Illinois’ 12th Congressional seat, which is currently held by Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL).

Bailey has served in the Illinois State House and Senate and lost the Illinois gubernatorial race to JB Pritzker in 2022.

More information is available on Bailey’s campaign website.