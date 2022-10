COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois state police need information after a deadly hit-and-run on I-55 west of Collinsville.

Troopers said a woman was getting in her disabled car when a semi hit her. The truck did not stop and was last seen driving south on the interstate. The woman went to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

If you have information, please call ISP or Crime Stoppers at 314-725-TIPS.