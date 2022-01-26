Death investigation underway in East St. Louis

Illinois
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A death investigation is underway in East St. Louis after a man’s body was found on North 74 Street Tuesday.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) says its Public Safety Enforcement Group was requested to conduct a death investigation yesterday. ISP says 46-year-old Thomas K. DeWalt was found dead.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Public Safety Group is leading the investigation and includes ISP and East St. Louis detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSEG at 618-343-5239 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

