Death of Illinois inmate restrained by cops ruled a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man restrained by Sangamon County correctional officers and shocked with Tasers has been classified as a homicide.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jaimeson Daniel Cody died April 28 as he was being restrained and couldn’t breathe.

That’s according to a report released Friday by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon which said an officer used his weight to apply pressure to Cody’s back as he was on the floor.

The (Springfield) State-Journal Register reports an officer conducting a regular cell check noticed blood on Cody’s jail-issued clothes, which led officers to enter his cell. The cause of death was “restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication.”