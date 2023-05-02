DIVERNON, Ill. – On Tuesday evening, the Illinois State Police confirmed the total number of fatalities from the major car pileup on Interstate 55 had grown to seven.

The scene of the crash in Divernon, Illinois, reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m. An E-Environmental Solutions hazmat worker cleared lithium batteries from the scene of the crash.

“Certainly, dust storms happen, but it is not something that happens every day here in this part of Illinois,” said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police. “This is a very serious and unusual circumstance.”

In total, 72 cars were involved in the crash, and 37 people were brought to area hospitals. Nathan Cormier was at the scene and tried to help other drivers.

“If I hadn’t moved, I would have been creamed,” Cormier told WCIA. “I just went ahead and went from vehicle to vehicle to try to find people.”

The Illinois State Police is still looking to confirm the identities of two people who were driving a Hyundai and a blue Chrysler 300.

“We need information from the public, from the families, or from witnesses who may know anything about these two individuals,” Kelly said.

If anyone has any information that may help identify those two people, you are asked to call ISP at 618-346-3653.