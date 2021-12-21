Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois police are investigating the deaths of a man and his two young sons as a triple homicide as they search for the dead man’s missing vehicle.

Belvidere police said Monday that 31-year-old Andrew Hintt, and his two sons, ages 5 and 7, apparently died from gunshot wounds.

Autopsies were pending. Officers found the bodies Sunday night in a house after a landlord called 911.

Police say four shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapons have been recovered. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said Monday the deaths are being investigated as a triple homicide.

He said that “whoever did this horrific act is truly evil.”