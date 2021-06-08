Delivery driver attacked by dogs; flown to hospital with serious injuries

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAMPSVILLE, Ill. – A FedEx delivery driver was attacked last week while delivering a package in northern Calhoun County, according to Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington.

The sheriff said the driver was making a delivery in Kampsville on Friday afternoon and when he approached the home, two American bulldogs were able to get through a latched door and attacked the driver.

Heffington said the homeowners were out running a few errands. When they came back home, they found the delivery driver injured in front of their home. The homeowners called authorities and the FedEx driver was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital with serious injuries.

“He sustained some pretty serious injuries to his upper and lower body,” Heffington said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my time here as sheriff. This was the worst I’ve seen.”

Heffington said the dogs are more than five years old, had never attacked anyone prior, and were up to date on their vaccinations. The dogs are now required to be contained and not let outside.

“This is the first time they’ve ever had anything like this, they take them with them to places out to lunch and they don’t bother, but when their home alone, somebody comes in their domain, I guess they got overprotective and it’s an unfortunate incident,” Heffington said.

The sheriff’s department served the dog owners a court summons Tuesday. This will go through the court process and a judge will decide if the dogs will be required to be put down or how to proceed. He said there are multiple factors involved including prior incidents and severity of the driver’s injuries.

The sheriff’s department said this is still an ongoing investigation and could not release the name of the individuals involved.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of the individual involved in this incident. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety and security of our team members and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” FedEx Ground External Communications Advisor Nikki Mendicino said in a statement to FOX 2/KPLR 11 Tuesday.

The victim’s family referred FOX 2/KPLR 11 to their attorney for comment.

Mike Dalton of the law firm of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin LLC is representing the family, they declined to comment on the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News