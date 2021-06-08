Delivery driver attacked by dogs; flown to hospital with serious injuries

KAMPSVILLE, Ill. – A FedEx delivery driver was attacked last week while delivering a package in northern Calhoun County, according to Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington.

The sheriff said the driver was making a delivery in Kampsville on Friday afternoon and when he approached the home, two American bulldogs were able to get through a latched door and attacked the driver.

Heffington said the homeowners were out running a few errands. When they came back home, they found the delivery driver injured in front of their home. The homeowners called authorities and the FedEx driver was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital with serious injuries.

“He sustained some pretty serious injuries to his upper and lower body,” Heffington said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my time here as sheriff. This was the worst I’ve seen.”

Heffington said the dogs are more than five years old, had never attacked anyone prior, and were up to date on their vaccinations. The dogs are now required to be contained and not let outside.

“This is the first time they’ve ever had anything like this, they take them with them to places out to lunch and they don’t bother, but when their home alone, somebody comes in their domain, I guess they got overprotective and it’s an unfortunate incident,” Heffington said.

The sheriff’s department served the dog owners a court summons Tuesday. This will go through the court process and a judge will decide if the dogs will be required to be put down or how to proceed. He said there are multiple factors involved including prior incidents and severity of the driver’s injuries.

The sheriff’s department said this is still an ongoing investigation and could not release the name of the individuals involved.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of the individual involved in this incident. There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety and security of our team members and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” FedEx Ground External Communications Advisor Nikki Mendicino said in a statement to FOX 2/KPLR 11 Tuesday.

The victim’s family referred FOX 2/KPLR 11 to their attorney for comment.

Mike Dalton of the law firm of O’Leary, Shelton, Corrigan, Peterson, Dalton & Quillin LLC is representing the family, they declined to comment on the situation.