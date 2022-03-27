SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Springfield Democrats have long been derided for spending more than the state has and operating government with crushing deficits. They celebrated legislation which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last week that reduces more than $4 billion in debt, some of it hanging on for years. But Republicans opposed the measure because of its main thrust. It uses $2.7 billion in federal pandemic-relief funding to shore up the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. It has a debt of $4.5 billion because of COVID-19. The GOP says federal money should have been used to cover the entire debt because now businesses will have to pay higher taxes and those who are laid off in the near future will see reduced benefits.

