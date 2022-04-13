JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – A Kentucky man awaiting trial for killing an Illinois deputy tried to escape from the Jefferson County, Illinois jail.

Ray Tate, 40, faces murder charges for the December killing of Wayne County Illinois Deputy Sean Riley and charges from a series of carjackings and shootings after the deputy was shot.

Tate made it out of his cell Sunday morning after finding a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center, he did not escape.

The sheriff is now informing other jails so facilities built in a similar way can address the issue.