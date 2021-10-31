Devastating fire doesn’t stop Washington Park from holding candy giveaway

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill.- Washington Park officials still held its annual Halloween candy giveaway just days after a fire tore through the City Government Complex.

The event was held right across from the site of last Tuesday’s fire. A multi-purpose complex housing the Washington Park Police and Fire departments burned in a fire you could see for miles.

Washington Park is located just north of East St. Louis and west of Fairview Heights. It’s an already impoverished community now dealing with a crippling of some critical city services. Washington Park Battalion Chief Ronnie Harris said the community will get through this.

Part of the building collapsed during the fire, which also burned through the roof.

Investigators believe the fire began in the rear of the building, where the city’s Streets Department operates. The exact cause of the fire has not been identified.