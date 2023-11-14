SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Someone playing the Illinois iLottery this weekend won half a million dollars. The player matched all five numbers in the midday Sunday drawing for the Lucky Day Lotto and won the $500,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers are 10-36-37-40-45.

The Illinois Lottery says that nearly 12,000 winning tickets were sold for that drawing. Over 10.5 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold this year, with $61 million in total prizes.

Winners have one year to claim their prize, and the Illinois Lottery reminds them to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they’re ready to claim.

Lucky Day Lotto is a game exclusive to Illinois, with drawings held twice daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.