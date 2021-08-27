Did you win? Illinois vaccine lottery winners notified

Hy Vee pharmacist Tiffany Aljets, left, gives a COVID-19 vaccination shot to eighteen-year-old exchange student Jonila Shehu, of Kosovo, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. At the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, where a million people are expected for the 11-day event, public health officials hope a vaccination station set up by pharmacists working for the Hy Vee food store chain will entice some of the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots. Visitors are packing in to state fairs in multiple Midwest states as COVID activity is increasing, raising concerns about the potential for rapidly accelerating spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health notified all 19 winners of their prize money from the Illinois vaccine lottery Thursday.

One adult from Bloomington and another adult from Rolling Meadows won $1 million each.

Seventeen people between 12 and 17 years old won a $150,000 scholarship to any four-year public university in Illinois. The scholarship can be used at any educational institution that participates in the US Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) system, including:

public and private 4-year and 2-year colleges

vocational and technical schools

schools in all states

and some schools abroad

Below is the list of youths who won and where they are from.

$150,000 scholarship: Algonquin

$150,000 scholarship: Alton

$150,000 scholarship: Aurora

$150,000 scholarship: Buffalo Grove

$150,000 scholarship: Chicago

$150,000 scholarship: Cook County

$150,000 scholarship: Douglas County

$150,000 scholarship: Franklin County

$150,000 scholarship: Hancock County

$150,000 scholarship: Joliet

$150,000 scholarship: Kendall County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: McHenry County

$150,000 scholarship: Peoria County

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

Winners were notified by phone or email Thursday. IDPH said people should keep their phones near them and check their emails regularly in order to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Winners have seven days to securely complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.

The winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

