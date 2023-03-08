GODFREY, Ill. — It is someone’s lucky day. A lotto player purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $350,000 at the Godfrey MotoMart on Sunday. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for the grand prize. The winning numbers in the March 5 drawing are 7-18-20-26-34.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery says players should write their name on winning tickets and keep them in a safe place. Prizes over $10,000 must be claimed at an Illinois Claim Center or by mail. Learn how to claim a prize here.

The $1 Lucky Day Lotto game is played twice a day, seven days a week. The odds of hitting the jackpot are around 1 in 1,221,759.