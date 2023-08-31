SHILOH, Ill. — A customer of the Shiloh Dierbergs won $277,728 on August 29 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play game called Twenty 20s. The winning ticket was purchased at 4000 Green Mount Crossing Dr. In Shiloh.

“I was working when a regular customer who usually stops in a few times a week, bought a Fast Play lottery ticket and ended up winning over $270,000—how incredibly lucky,” said Tamara Krueger, Supervisor at Dierbergs Green Mount Crossing, in a press release. This isn’t the first time a winning ticket has been sold at this location.

“In September 2016, a local Shiloh man stopped in to buy some chicken for dinner and walked out of the store winning $2 million on a scratch-off ticket – I’ll never forget that day, it was pretty exciting,” said Krueger.

On August 29, almost 37,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold, giving Illinois Lottery players wins worth more than $862,000. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.