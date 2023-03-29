MADISON, Ill. – Singer Dierks Bentley will be headlining the Confluence festival this summer in Madison, Illinois. The festival features the top acts across several genres for the Enjoy Illinois 300 June 2-4.
Tim Dugger, Flor Rida, and Bailey Zimmerman are just a few acts that will take the stage at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
Regional acts include:
- Blinded By Stereo
- DJ Mahf
- DJ Big D
- Dr. Zhivegas
- Dylan Triplett
- Funky Butt Brass Band
- Lamar Harris
- Malena Smith
- Red and Black Brass Band
- St. Boogie Brass Band
- The Bobby Ford Band
- The Mighty Pines – lead singer Neil Salsich is currently competing on NBC’s The Voice
- Vella La Vella
- We Are Root Mod
