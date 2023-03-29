MADISON, Ill. – Singer Dierks Bentley will be headlining the Confluence festival this summer in Madison, Illinois. The festival features the top acts across several genres for the Enjoy Illinois 300 June 2-4.

Tim Dugger, Flor Rida, and Bailey Zimmerman are just a few acts that will take the stage at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Regional acts include:

For more information about the event, click here.