Madison, Ill — Country music artist Dierks Bentley will be playing the Confluence Music Festival in Madison, Illinois on June 4, 2023. This is a part of his Gravel and Gold tour.

The 75th NASCAR anniversary season will be held in 2023. The festival is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR racing weekend. One ticket gets you into the race and the concert.

After its debut last season, the “Enjoy Illinois 300” race returns to NASCAR’s national series in 2023. Last year’s race drew 57,000 spectators to the World Wide Technology Raceway. The race and weekend festivities contribute an estimated $60 million to the St. Louis region’s economy.

Dierks Bentley is a country music singer and songwriter. He has won several awards throughout his career, including the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award in 2005, and he has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards.