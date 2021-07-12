Dino Stroll comes to the Gateway Convention Center this weekend

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Dino Stroll is coming to the Gateway Convention Center this weekend and they’re asking visitors to bring canned goods to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Dino Stroll is produced by Canterbury Village Events and will take place in Collinsville, Illinois on July 17 and July 18.

Some of the animatronic dinosaurs stand over 25 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.

Dino Stroll is on a national tour and at every stop, they have a charitable initiative. At their St. Louis area stop, they are looking to provide support for the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Timed tickets are available every half hour from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $23.99 and must be purchased in advance online.

Children under 2, military, and veterans are all free and do not need a ticket.

