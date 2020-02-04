Dispute between new and old boyfriend leads to shooting in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 27-year-old was hospitalized and a 25-year-old taken into custody following a shooting Tuesday morning in unincorporated Belleville.

According to Captain Bruce W. Fleshren, chief of investigators for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called a home on Briarwood Drive just after 11 a.m. for a shooting.

Deputies learned that a 27-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. His wound was not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, authorities took a suspect into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Fleshren said the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute between the former and current boyfriend of a mutually known woman.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect won’t be identified until formal charges are filed, Fleshren said.

38.52005 -89.983993