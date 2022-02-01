Dog couldn’t escape East St. Louis house fire Tuesday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The fire at the home located at N 72nd Street and Marybell Avenue happened at about 4 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the home, they saw flames shooting from the front of the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog did not make it out.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.