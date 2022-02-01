Dog couldn’t escape East St. Louis house fire Tuesday morning

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Tuesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The fire at the home located at N 72nd Street and Marybell Avenue happened at about 4 a.m. When fire crews arrived at the home, they saw flames shooting from the front of the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog did not make it out.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News