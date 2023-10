CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A family dog died in a house fire late Tuesday evening in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of St. Bernadette Drive, near St. Louis Downtown Airport. As of this writing, it’s unclear when the fire began.

An older couple who live in the home were not present at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.