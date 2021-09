MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A dog is safe thanks to a Madison County fire department.

Prairietown Fire Department received a call Monday night about Rico the dog being trapped down a 40 foot well. The department said on its Facebook page that they “all feared the worst.”

They called Edwardsville Fire Department for more help and worked in tandem to rescue Rico.

Prairietown Fire Department said, “Rico is safe and giving us doggy kisses!!!”