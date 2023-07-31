FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Authorities are searching for two people accused of leaving behind two dogs to die in a Fairview Heights home.

The Fairview Heights Police Department says Sean Flynn, 49, and Amber Strickland, 34, are wanted in the investigation.

Flynn and Strickland are believed to be the dogs’ owners. St. Clair County prosecutors have issued felony charges to both for aggravated cruelty to animals and cruel treatment of animals.

On May 11, a man arrived to his newly vacant rental property in the 900 block of Salem Place, but noticed a suspicious odor. He notified police, who inspected the property and eventually found two deceased dogs locked in a kennel.

Amid the investigation, police concluded that Flynn and Strickland abandoned the dogs when they moved out of the home earlier in the year. The dogs were reportedly left alone for at least a month, and police claim it was a case of neglect.

Police have issued a warrant for both Flynn and Strickland. If you have any information relevant to their whereabouts, contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.