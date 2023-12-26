WOOD RIVER Ill., – An apparent domestic violence situation ends with two men shot in Wood River, Illinois.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene. According to the police, after a man assaulted a woman, she went to her parents’ house and they called 911.

Before meeting with the police, the woman’s dad went looking for the man who allegedly assaulted his daughter. When the police got there, they found both the father and the man shot on North 6th Street between East Acton and Lorena.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is still unknown. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.