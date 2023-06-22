GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Two Granite City school bus drivers lost their home in a fire. Now the school district’s transportation provider is working to help get them back on their feet.

First Student is holding two events this week for Kayleen Shaw and Heather Dundon. The first is a ‘Dine to Donate’ and silent auction at Terri’s Route 66 Diner. That’s Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They’ll also hold a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at the Granite City High School’s parking lot on Saturday. That’s from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are also two GoFundMe’s set up to help the bus drivers.